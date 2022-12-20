The Project

‘Karen’ and ‘Donald’ Baby Names On The Verge Of Extinction

With unusual and unique baby names on the rise, here are some of the names that are on the verge of extinction.

Experts at Babycentre UK have collated data and released baby names that are declining in popularity.

Due to a certain controversial US president and the vilification of entitled white women, it comes as no surprise that the names Karen and Donald make it onto the list.

Donald was only registered once this year, compared to six times last year.

The name Karen also had one registration this year, as opposed to four last year.

They identified that names with “70s and 80s American vibe” dominated the list.

No baby girls were named Farrah, Stacey, Kelly, Barbie or Britney, despite the spotlight on Ms. Spears this year.

Boys named that recorded zero registrations included Cliff, Nigel and Harold.

Although there were zero registrations in 2021, the name Dwayne had four registrations in 2022.

The full list:

Endangered girls’ names:Barbie Britney Carrie Deirdre Farrah Gail Gayatri Katrina Kelly Lindsey Shania Sheila Shirley Stacey Tegan

Endangered boys’ names:Baxter Bill Brent Clement Cliff Giles Harold Kamran Maximillian Nigel Quinton Rashid Rhett Saul Wallace

