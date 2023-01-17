Kanye West’s Lawyers Are Trying To Cut Ties With Him With Newspaper Ads

The rapper formerly known as Kanye West has lost quite a few relationships over the past few months. Kim Kardashian divorced him, Adidas dropped him, and even Balenciaga decided that he was too toxic to be an ambassador for their brand.

That’s right, a company that was recently embroiled in a scandal about using children in an advertisement that promoted BDSM decided that having Kanye West on their payroll would draw too much negative media attention.

Of course, not everyone has disowned West. Some people have embraced Ye despite his recent anti-semitic comments, namely conspiracy theorist Alex Jones. Which really is a stunning fall from grace for the Grammy-award-winning artist.

He went from hanging out with the Obamas and Jay-Z to doing a podcast with a bloke who sells ‘brain force’ powder on his website and is famous for claiming that fluoride in the water is making the frogs gay.

Anyway, Ye has been hard to track down over the past few weeks. In fact, he’s been so hard to find that even his lawyers are struggling to get in touch so that they can notify him that they no longer want to be his lawyers.

It’s not uncommon for people to ghost the person they’re dating, but it’s uncommon to do the same to your legal team.

According to documents seen by AllHipHop (which we presume is the Reuters of the hip-hop news world), Ye’s lawyers (and soon-to-be former lawyers) are taking a “multiprong approach” to find the trouble rapped, stating that they were publishing Withdrawal Orders in newspapers circulated in Los Angeles, where West lives, in the hope that the information reaches him.

Publishing a notice in a newspaper is a pretty old-fashioned way of trying to communicate a message and really gives an insight into just how off-the-grid Ye must be at the moment.

He’s clearly not answering his phone or responding to letters, and it’s probably pretty hard to get a message to him on his social media channels, given that he tends to keep getting banned from them.

The Greenberg Traurig Law Firm’s documents stated: “Given Ye’s public status, publication of the Withdrawal Order will likely garner significant media attention, resulting in broader publication and provide an even greater likelihood of apprising Ye of the Order.”

So, the plan is to use the media (that’s us) to publicise this story so that the former rapper finds out that his lawyers no longer want to represent him.

So, if you or someone you know has had recent contact with Ye, please pass along this message. It’s bad timing for the artist. Given all the endorsement and sponsorship deals that have imploded for him over the last few months, there’s a good chance Ye is going to be needing quite a few lawyers.