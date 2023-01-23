The Project

Kanye West To Head To Australia To Meet New Wife’s Family

Kanye West is reportedly to be heading to Melbourne to meet the family of his new Australian wife, Bianca Censori.

A new report from The Herald Sun states Kanye West, known as Ye, will be visiting Melbourne after marrying Melburnian woman Bianca Censori.

Censori, who worked as a designer at Ye’s company, Yeezy, originally grew up in Ivanhoe. 

45-year-old Kanye West, is believed to have wed the 27-year-old designer at a Utah resort earlier in January.  

However, reports state no marriage certificate appears to have been officially filed at this stage. 

