Kanye West To Buy Parler, A Social Media App Popular With U.S. Conservatives

Rapper Kanye West, who now goes by Ye, has agreed to buy Parler, a social media platform popular with U.S. conservatives.

It comes after Ye’s Facebook, Instagram and Twitter accounts were locked following posts that were labelled as anti-Semitic by Jewish groups.

Nashville-based Parler, which has raised about $US56 million ($A89 million) to date, expects the deal to close during the fourth quarter of 2022. It has not given a deal value.

Parler, launched in 2018, has been reinstated on Google and Apple Inc's app stores after being removed following the U.S. Capitol riots in January 2021.

Parler is one of several social media platforms, including Gettr, Gab and Truth Social, that position themselves as free-speech alternatives to Twitter.

A new parent company, Parlement Technologies, was created last month as part of an overhaul by Parler.

CEO George Farmer told Reuters the deal talks with Ye began after Paris Fashion Week, where the rapper wore a T-shirt emblazoned with the phrase “White Lives Matter”.

"The motivating factor with him was the discussion about Instagram blocking him,” Farmer said.

Ye seemed to have joined Parler on Monday and had about 91 followers at the time of the announcement. It later rose to 3900.

"In a world where conservative opinions are considered to be controversial we have to make sure we have the right to freely express ourselves," he said in a statement.

With AAP.

