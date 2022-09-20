The Project

Kanye West Reveals He Doesn't Like Reading, Claiming He's Never Read A Book

Ye said on a recent podcast that "reading is like eating Brussels sprouts" and that he prefers good conversation instead.

During a recent appearance on the "Alo Mind Full" podcast, Kanye West claimed that he never reads books, comparing the task to eating vegetables.  

  

"I actually haven't read any book," Ye said during the episode.  

  

"Reading is like eating Brussels sprouts for me. And talking is like getting the Giorgio Baldi corn ravioli," he said, referencing a famous pasta dish that's served at Santa Monica restaurant Giorgi Baldi.  

  

Defending his claim, Ye said he's a bigger fan of "good conversation" and talking as a way of learning.  

  

It's not only reading books that Ye disdains; he also admitted to only reading the first and last sentence of a long text message anyone sends him.  

  

If you ever need to get in contact with Mr West, make sure your message is short and sweet. 

