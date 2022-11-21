The Project

Kanye West Announces He Intends To Run For U.S President In 2024

Rapper Kanye West says he intends to run for president in the 2024 US presidential election.

The rapper said he is "working on the campaign" with right wing commentator Milo Yiannopoulos, according to a video published on Sunday by the celebrity gossip website X17.

"Thanks, I accept," Yiannopoulos says in the video when asked if that's an official announcement.

The Grammy-winning West, 45, ran as an independent candidate in the 2020 election, receiving about 70,000 votes across 12 states.

The rapper has been at the centre of controversy in recent weeks due to repeated antisemitic comments.

Instagram and Twitter temporarily restricted his accounts last month, while Adidas terminated its popular Yeezy collaboration of shoes and clothing.

Powerful Earthquake In Indonesia Leaves More Than 160 Dead, Hundreds Injured

A powerful earthquake has killed more than 160 people in Indonesia's West Java province, with rescuers searching for survivors trapped under the rubble amid a series of aftershocks.
