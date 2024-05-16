Kansas City Chiefs Kicker Harrison Butker Tells Women They Shouldn't Have Careers During College Commencement Speech

Fresh off a Super Bowl win with the Chiefs, Butker shared his well-publicised views during his speech at Benedictine College, a private Catholic liberal arts school.

Butker took aim at Catholic leaders who he believes are "pushing dangerous gender ideologies onto the youth of America".

"I think it is you, the women, who have had the most diabolical lies told to you," he said.

"Some of you may go on to lead successful careers in the world, but I would venture to guess that the majority of you are most excited about your marriage and the children you will bring into this world.

"I can tell you that my beautiful wife Isabelle would be the first to say that her life truly started when she started living her vocation as a wife and as a mother."

Butker also lambasted President Joe Biden, also a Catholic, for his beliefs on abortion and freedom of choice while also taking aim at "deadly sin sort of pride that has a month dedicated to it" in a vague reference to Pride month.

He then went on to criticise the "tyranny of diversity, equity, and inclusion".

"Bad policies and poor leadership have negatively impacted major life issues. Things like abortion, IVF, surrogacy, euthanasia, as well as growing support for degenerate cultural values and media all stem from the pervasiveness of disorder," he said.

While his speech was met with a standing ovation at the time, some students in the graduating class were not impressed.

Kassidy Neuner, who intends to go to law school, said that while being a stay-at-home parent is a "wonderful decision, she said, "It's also not for everyone".

"I think that he should have addressed more that it's not always an option. And, if it is your option in life, that's amazing for you. But there's also the option to be a mother and a career woman," she said.

Another graduating student, Elle Wilbers, said Butker's views of the LGBTQI+ community were "horrible".

"We should have compassion for the people who have been told all their life that the person they love is like, it's not OK to love that person," she said