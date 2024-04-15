The Project

Kansas Bakery Owner Fears She’s Baked And Sold A Cookie Containing Her US$4,000 Diamond

A bakery owner in Kansas has put out a plea on social media to help find her US$4,000 diamond, which she believes may have fallen from her engagement ring into a batch of cookie dough.

Dawn “Sis” Monroe, owner of Sis Sweets Cookies & Cafe, frantically searched the kitchen when she realised the marquis-cut diamond on her engagement ring was missing.

“Bonus if you buy cookies today,” Monroe wrote on the bakery’s business page the same day. “My diamond is missing… My heart is beyond broken. It’s been on my hand for 36 years.”

“If you happened to find it, I would forever be in debt if you would return it,” she added.

Monroe says she hasn’t gone a day without wearing the ring in nearly four decades.

“I was crying, and all [my husband] could say was, ‘You still have me,’ so that made it all better,” she said.

She believes the diamond dropped into cookie dough she was making at the time, saying it could be in the chocolate chip, sugar or peanut butter cookies the shop sells.

The baker posted about the missing diamond not just as a plea for herself but also to warn customers to be careful when biting into one of her cookies.

“Mainly cause I didn’t want anybody to break a tooth,” Monroe said.

Monroe’s missing diamond is yet to be found, but if it is, Monroe is willing to sweeten the deal, offering free cookies as a reward.

“I would definitely make it worth your while bringing it back.”

