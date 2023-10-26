The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Kangaroo Island Named In Lonely Planet’s Must-Visit Regions For 2024

Kangaroo Island Named In Lonely Planet’s Must-Visit Regions For 2024

Lonely Planet has released its annual Best in Travel rankings, with South Australia’s Kangaroo Island placing second in the 2024 top regions list.

Second only to the Western Balkans’ Trans Dinarica cycling route, Kangaroo Island is named for its pristine beaches, wildlife, fine dining and local produce.

The recognition is hoped to bring a boost in tourism for the island, which is still recovering from the bushfires of 2020, when 38% of the island was burned, and the tourism slump brought about by the pandemic. 

The ‘Best in Travel’ list spans five categories and recognises fifty destinations, with Kangaroo Island being the only Australian placement for 2024. 

Other regions recognised on the list were Tuscany, Italy, at number three and Southern Thailand, at number six. 

Mongolia was recognised as the best country to visit, while Nairobi, Kenya, was the best city, and Spain took out the top sustainable spot. 

Five Nights At Freddy's Finally Set To Hit The Cinema
NEXT STORY

Five Nights At Freddy's Finally Set To Hit The Cinema

Advertisement

Related Articles

Five Nights At Freddy's Finally Set To Hit The Cinema

Five Nights At Freddy's Finally Set To Hit The Cinema

If you want something to watch this week, Rove has you covered!
Kremlin Denies President Vladimir Putin Is Using A Body Double

Kremlin Denies President Vladimir Putin Is Using A Body Double

There’s always too much news to keep up with, so these are some of the weirdest headlines from around the world.
Statement On Child Support From Minister For Social Services Amanda Rishworth

Statement On Child Support From Minister For Social Services Amanda Rishworth

Statement On Child Support From Minister For Social Services, Amanda Rishworth
Charity Store Asks People To Stop Donating Adult Toys

Charity Store Asks People To Stop Donating Adult Toys

A charity shop in Wales has asked the community not to donate sex toys.
Gen Z Want Less Sex Scenes In TV And Movies Because They Are ‘Unnecessary’

Gen Z Want Less Sex Scenes In TV And Movies Because They Are ‘Unnecessary’

According to the annual UCLA report, Gen Z are a bunch of freakin’ nerds. They want less sex and more friendship when it comes to television and film.