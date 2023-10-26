Kangaroo Island Named In Lonely Planet’s Must-Visit Regions For 2024

Second only to the Western Balkans’ Trans Dinarica cycling route, Kangaroo Island is named for its pristine beaches, wildlife, fine dining and local produce.

The recognition is hoped to bring a boost in tourism for the island, which is still recovering from the bushfires of 2020, when 38% of the island was burned, and the tourism slump brought about by the pandemic.

The ‘Best in Travel’ list spans five categories and recognises fifty destinations, with Kangaroo Island being the only Australian placement for 2024.

Other regions recognised on the list were Tuscany, Italy, at number three and Southern Thailand, at number six.

Mongolia was recognised as the best country to visit, while Nairobi, Kenya, was the best city, and Spain took out the top sustainable spot.