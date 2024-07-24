The Project

Kamala Harris Attacks Donald Trump Over Campaign Of ‘Fear And Hate’

US Vice President Kamala Harris has taken a swipe at Donald Trump at her first campaign rally since replacing President Joe Biden as the Democratic presidential candidate.

In a 17-minute speech on Tuesday, Harris aggressively went after Trump's vulnerabilities, comparing her background as a former prosecutor to his record as a convicted felon.

Harris went through a list of liberal priorities, saying that if elected she would act to expand abortion access, make it easier for workers to join unions and address gun violence, drawing a sharp contrast with Trump, the Republican nominee for president in the November 5 election.

"Donald Trump wants to take our country backward," she told a cheering crowd of several thousand at West Allis Central High School in a Milwaukee suburb in Wisconsin, a battleground state with a pivotal role in deciding the election outcome.

"Do we want to live in a country of freedom, compassion and rule of law, or a country of chaos, fear and hate?"

The raucous rally was a notable contrast to the smaller, more subdued events Biden held, underscoring Democrats' hope that Harris, 59, can revive what had been a flagging campaign under Biden, 81. The audience danced and waved Harris signs, while chants of "Ka-ma-la!" broke out when she took the stage.

She emphasised her commitment to reproductive rights, an issue that has plagued Republicans since the US Supreme Court - powered by three Trump-appointed justices - eliminated a nationwide right to abortion in 2022.

Harris led Trump 44 per cent to 42 per cent among registered voters in the national Reuters/Ipsos poll, conducted on Monday and Tuesday after Biden dropped out of the contest on Sunday and endorsed Harris as his successor.

A Reuters/Ipsos poll last week showed Biden, before he ended his campaign, trailing Trump by two percentage points.

With AAP.

