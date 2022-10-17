K-Pop Group BTS Will Serve Mandatory Military Service, Band Will Reform In 2025

In South Korea, all able-bodied men aged between 18-28 years old must complete military service; however, over the years, some exemptions have been made for South Korean men who have achieved accolades in music or sporting.

Currently, the BTS band members were granted an exemption to refrain from conscription until they reach 30 years old, which is now the case for Jin.

He will begin preparations next month, the band's management revealed on Monday.

All seven members of the group - the youngest of whom is 24 - also plan on following through with their service, their management stated.

"All other members will also serve mandatory military duty according to their plans," their management group HYBE said in a regulatory filing.