K-Pop Band BTS Announce Hiatus, Promising Fans They Will Be “Back Soon”

The South Korean boy band, BTS, gained international fame and the allegiance of loyal fans in the almost 10 years they have been performing.

However, the group told fans during a televised dinner celebrating their anniversary that they would be pursuing solo projects. Leading to a hiatus of BTS as they currently stand.

Band member Jimin said the group had been going through a "rough patch".

"We're trying to find our identity, and that's an exhausting and long process," he explained.

An English translation showed one member refer to the break as a "hiatus" - but a representative for the band later disputed that.

"To be clear, they are not on hiatus but will take time to explore some solo projects at this time and remain active in various different formats," said Hybe, the entertainment company that manages BTS.

During the conversation, band member RM said that while they had achieved a great deal as BTS, the individual members needed to grow and mature as individuals.

"I always thought that BTS was different from other groups, but the problem with K-pop and the whole idol system is that they don't give you time to mature," he said.

Jungkook, 24, added that “we promise we will return someday even more mature than we are now”, and asked for the “blessing” of fans.

The interview was shared on the bands youtube channel: