Justin Trudeau Has Politely Asked Taylor Swift To Bring Her Eras Tour To Canada

Taylor Swift took to Twitter to announce her excitement that she will be touring with pop-punk band Paramore as a special guest on her European leg of the tour.

“Really can’t contain my excitement because… we’re adding 14 new shows to The Eras Tour. And I get to travel the world doing shows with Paramore!!” the pop star tweeted.

The Canadian PM took this as an opportunity to ask the ‘Bad Blood’ singer if she would consider adding more dates.

“It’s me, hi. I know places in Canada would love to have you. So, don’t make it another cruel summer. We hope to see you soon,” Trudeau asked, garnering over 46,000 likes and almost 3,000 replies.

Swift has been travelling the United States since March with a huge run of dates. Her international leg of the Eras tour will start in late August.

The Cruel Summer singer caused absolute mayhem in Australia after she initially announced a five-date Australian tour in 2024.

Millions of Australians and Kiwis scrambled to snag the 450,000 tickets that were released.

This prompted the mega pop star to add two more shows to the Aussie leg of the tour.