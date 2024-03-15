The Project

Justin Timberlake Reunites *NSYNC For Their First Performance Together In A Decade

Justin Timberlake delighted the audience at his pre-album-release show on Wednesday night by bringing out her former *NSYNC bandmates to perform together for the first time in ten years.

JC Chasez, Joey Fatone, Chris Kirkpatrick and Lance Bass joined Timberlake on stage to perform their hit songs “Bye Bye Bye” and “It’s Gonna Be Me”.

Much to the delight of fans, the boy band also debuted a new track, “Paradise.”

The reunion was the band's first performance together in ten years, although Bass, Chasez, Kirkpatrick, and Fatone joined Ariana Grande onstage at Coachella in 2019, with Timberlake notably absent.

The last time the whole group performed together was at the 2013 MTV Video Music Awards, when Timberlake was awarded the Video Vanguard Award.

Timberlake performed a number of his solo hit songs at the show, including “Rock Your Body,” “Señorita” and “Cry Me a River.”

 
View this post on Instagram
 

A post shared by TETRIS (@itstetrisbish)

