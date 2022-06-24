Justin Timberlake Apologises For Dad-Dancing On Stage

Justin Timberlake has taken to social media to apologise for attempting the Beat Ya Feet dance at a music festival the US, failing miserably.

The internet did its thing and quickly mocked Timberlake’s dancing, with many on TikTok recreating and making fun of his dad dancing.

The mega-star issued a tongue-in-cheek response on Instagram after the video of him attempting the dance went viral.

“DC, I want to apologise to you for two reasons,” the singer said as he turned the camera towards his feet. “Here and here! I had a long talk with both of them, individually, and said, ‘Don’t you ever do that to me again.’”

It wasn’t just the shoes that were to blame; Timberlake also blamed the pants he was wearing; some may consider them dad-pants.

“Maybe it was the khakis; it was a real khaki vibe. But I’m going to make this up to you. I’m going to focus on these two guys right here and get them right,” jokingly referring to his feet.

Timberlake then took to TikTok, sharing videos of people making fun of the dance, proving just how good of a sport he is.

It’s safe to say that sexy was not brought back with that dancing Justin.