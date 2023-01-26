The Project

Justin Roiland, Voice Of Rick And Morty, Dropped From Show After Domestic Violence Charges

Adult Swim has confirmed it is ending its association with Rick and Morty voice actor Justin Roiland after domestic abuse charges against him were revealed.

"Rick and Morty will continue," Adult Swim, a division of Cartoon Network, said in a statement.

"The talented and dedicated crew are hard at work on Season 7."

Roiland provided the voices of the two title characters, a mad scientist and his grandson, in Rick and Morty.

He and Dan Harmon created the show that has run for six seasons and has been renewed for a seventh.

Adult Swim has not announced who the new vocal performers will be.

Hulu also has cut ties with Roiland, who co-created and provides voices for the streaming outlet's animated show Solar Opposites, and is also a producer and actor on its animated Koala Man.

"We have ended our association with Justin Roiland," 20th TV Animation and Hulu Originals said on Wednesday.

Both shows also will continue without him.

Squanch Games, a video game developer Roiland co-founded, said on Twitter later Tuesday that he had resigned from the company.

Roiland, 42, was charged in Orange County, California, in January 2020 with two counts of felony domestic violence against a former girlfriend that he was living with.

He has pleaded not guilty and is awaiting trial.

The charges went unreported until NBC News ran a story on them earlier this month.

Roiland's lawyer and publicist did not immediately reply to emails from AAP seeking comment.

With AAP.

Image: Adult Swim/Getty

