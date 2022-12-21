The Project

Justin Bieber Slams H&M Over Unapproved Merch Being Sold Of The Singer

Singer Justin Bieber shared his distaste for H&M's new line of merchandise featuring his face and name to his Instagram story, stating he did not approve it.

Justin Bieber, 28, took to his Instagram Story on Monday to express his anger over a new range of merchandise featuring different photos of him and his surname at H&M.

The clothing giant released items such as a sweater dress and a canvas bag with different photos of him printed on the items.

"I didn't approve any of the merch collection that they put up at H&M… all without my permission and approval," Bieber wrote. "SMH I wouldn't buy it if I were you."

In a second post, he slammed the "H&M merch" calling it "trash" 

H&M told PEOPLE "as with all other licensed products and partnerships, H&M followed proper approval procedures."

"As with all other licensed products and partnerships, H&M followed proper approval procedures," a statement provided to Buzzfeed News confirmed.

 "Out of respect for the collaboration and Justin Bieber, we have removed the garments from our stores and online," it said. 

