Justin Bieber Slams H&M Over Unapproved Merch Being Sold Of The Singer

Justin Bieber, 28, took to his Instagram Story on Monday to express his anger over a new range of merchandise featuring different photos of him and his surname at H&M.

The clothing giant released items such as a sweater dress and a canvas bag with different photos of him printed on the items.

"I didn't approve any of the merch collection that they put up at H&M… all without my permission and approval," Bieber wrote. "SMH I wouldn't buy it if I were you."

In a second post, he slammed the "H&M merch" calling it "trash"

H&M told PEOPLE "as with all other licensed products and partnerships, H&M followed proper approval procedures."

"Out of respect for the collaboration and Justin Bieber, we have removed the garments from our stores and online," it said.