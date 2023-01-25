Justin Bieber Sells Entire Song Catalogue For Reported $200 Million

Hipgnosis Songs Capital now owns the singer’s stake in his songs, including his huge hits ‘Baby’ and ‘Sorry’.

The company now has the publishing copyrights to Bieber’s 290-song catalogue, and will receive a payment anytime a song is played in public.

Hipgnosis Songs Capital also acquired the master recordings of Bieber’s songs in the deal.

AFP reported the company paid US$200 million for the catalogue, but the true number has not been disclosed.

Hipgnosis Songs Capital is a $1 billion business that has recently acquired the catalogues of other huge stars, such as Justin Timberlake and Shakira.

Bob Dylan and Bruce Springsteen have also joined the growing trend of artists selling the rights to their work, both striking deals with Sony for their catalogues.