Justin Bieber Reportedly Selling His Back Catalogue For USD$200 Million

Singer Justin Bieber is reported to be close to closing a deal on the rights to his entire back catalogue for around USD$200 million.

According to the Wall Street Journal, Bieber is close to selling the rights to his entire back catalogue to Hipgnosis Songs Capital.

If it goes ahead, it would be the biggest acquisition in the company’s history. 

Hipgnosis Songs Capital previously purchased the rights to Justin Timberlake’s discography, so why not add another Justin to the repertoire?  

So what is going on with back catalogues?

It’s becoming more common for artists to sell the rights to their music, presumably to acquire a large sum of capital. 

According to NME, Phil Collins and Genesis sold their publishing rights and master recordings for $300million earlier this year.

Additionally, rapper Nas recently sold the royalty rights to two of his songs as NFTs.

Justin Bieber is yet to comment on the reports.

