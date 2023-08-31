Justin Bieber Has Been Slammed Online For His Outfits Compared To That Of Wife Hailey

Needless to say, it's clear to see one of the pair put far more effort into their public appearance than the other.

But this isn't the first time Justin has looked the complete opposite of his counterpart, in January, he was seen wearing a hoodie, jeans and Jordans. At the same time, Hailey was wearing black dress pants, a Versace belt and heels.

Looking back a bit further back to 2022 at the 64th Grammy Awards, Hailey was seen wearing an elegant white dress while Justin was wearing jeans and a singlet.

It seems hoodies are Justin's go-to clothing when going anywhere with Hailey, as he was seen wearing one with her in Paris while she wore a pink dress, and again when they were spotted in California, Hailey wore a black cut-out dress and loafers.

It seems that not every couple has to match the Beckhams when it comes to fashion.