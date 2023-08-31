The Project

Justin Bieber Has Been Slammed Online For His Outfits Compared To That Of Wife Hailey

Justin and Hailey Bieber have been pictured nipping out for lunch, but it's caused some backlash after Hailey was seen dressed in a stunning red dress and heels while Justin wearing the less than glam, hoodie and Crocs.

Needless to say, it's clear to see one of the pair put far more effort into their public appearance than the other.

But this isn't the first time Justin has looked the complete opposite of his counterpart, in January, he was seen wearing a hoodie, jeans and Jordans. At the same time, Hailey was wearing black dress pants, a Versace belt and heels.

Looking back a bit further back to 2022 at the 64th Grammy Awards, Hailey was seen wearing an elegant white dress while Justin was wearing jeans and a singlet.

It seems hoodies are Justin's go-to clothing when going anywhere with Hailey, as he was seen wearing one with her in Paris while she wore a pink dress, and again when they were spotted in California, Hailey wore a black cut-out dress and loafers.

It seems that not every couple has to match the Beckhams when it comes to fashion.

Gig Workers Set For A Massive Shake-Up That Will See Them Receive Basic Working Rights

Food delivery drivers, rideshare drivers and other gig workers are set for a massive shake-up with new laws planned to change how employers should pay and treat them.
Statement From Victoria's Department of Education
New Research Shows Patients Get Better Results When Their Surgeon Is Female

We have come a long way since the days of a popular riddle answer being “Because the surgeon was a woman,” so much so that new research suggests that patients are better off in the long run with female surgeons.
Iconic 90's Toy 'Furby' Returning To Shelves To Celebrate 25 Years Of Fun

One of the most iconic toys from the '90s has returned after five years; Furby is finally back to celebrate 25 years since their first release.
He also said d'oh – which was weird.

He also said d’oh – which was weird.