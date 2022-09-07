The Project

Justin Bieber Forced To Cancel His World Tour, Citing ‘Exhaustion’ Following A Health Scare

Pop singer Justin Bieber has sadly crushed fans looking forward to his upcoming world tour, including the Australian leg in November. Bieber has suffered a health scare after being diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt syndrome.

The 28-year-old pop star, Justin Bieber, announced he would cancel his world tour this year as he needs to focus on his health.

Earlier this year, the singer was diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt syndrome — a rare neurological condition that left him suffering facial paralysis.

The singer, who performed in Brazil over the weekend, said on Instagram:

“Earlier this year, I went public about my battle with Ramsay-Hunt Syndrome, where my face was partly paralyzed. As a result of this illness, I was not able to complete the North American leg of the Justice Tour. After resting and consulting with my doctors, family and team, I went to Europe in an effort to continue with the tour. I performed six live shows, but it took a real toll on me.”

“This past weekend, I performed at Rock in Rio, and I gave everything I have to the people in Brazil. After getting off stage, the exhaustion overtook me, and I realized I need to make my health the priority right now. So I’m going to take a break from touring for the time being. I’m going to be OK, but I need time to rest and get better. (sic)“

Bieber was due to perform in South America, South Africa, Asia and then his Australian show was set for HBF Park on November 22.

