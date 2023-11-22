The Project

Just Two Handfuls Of Walnuts Could Help Increase Men’s Fertility, Study Finds

An Australian study has found eating just two handfuls a day may improve men’s fertility.

The research by Monash University found that men who added nuts to their diet experienced an overall benefit to their health, not just their sperm quality.

The lead author explained that walnuts contain high levels of healthy fats, dietary fibres, vitamins, minerals and polyphenols.

“These have known health benefits, but there has been few clinical studies to confirm the impact on fertility,” Dr Cardoso told The Herald Sun.

“So we looked at the literature and found there had only ever been two trials, and they were both for men, none for women.”

The paper, which was published in the journal Advances in Nutrition, said nuts “seem to have a potential to promote successful reproductive outcomes”.

“Our meta-analysis shows that including at least two servings of nuts daily as part of a Western-style diet in healthy men improves sperm parameters, which are predictors of male fertility,” Dr Cardoso wrote.

“The implications of these findings are of great value to people trying to conceive, but we also need studies to assess the effects of nuts on female fertility.”

The paper said further research needs to be done on the effects of nuts on fertility.

