Just One Alcoholic Beverage A Day Can Reduce Male Fertility As Much As 9%

It turns out that a few cheeky bevvies can cause permanent fertility reduction in men.

New research reveals that just one alcoholic drink a day can reduce a man’s chances of conceiving.

The study, by the Tongji Hospital in Shanghai, China, looked into 27,000 adults who underwent fertility treatment.

Men who drank seven alcoholic beverages (84g) per week had less than 9% of live birth rates than the group of men who drank no alcohol.

According to the study, alcohol affects fertility in men by reducing the number of sperm they have, as well as altering the overall health across the size, shape and motility of the sperm.

Alcohol can also result in improper implantation in the womb, increasing the chances of early pregnancy loss.

Dr Yufeng Li, an author of the study, said, ‘Couples should be aware some modifiable lifestyle factors such as drinking habits may affect their fertility treatment outcomes.’

But he points out that how alcohol impacts the reproductive system specifically still needs more research.

‘In the process of alcohol metabolism, reactive oxygen species (ROS) may form,’ Li explained. ‘Excessive production of ROS increases oxidative stress, which is thought to be a contributor to endometriosis, polycystic ovary syndrome, unexplained infertility, spontaneous abortion and recurrent pregnancy loss.’