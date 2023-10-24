Just 100 Houses Offered Sound Proofing Ahead Of Western Sydney Airport Opening

The federal government on Tuesday released the draft environmental impact statement for Sydney's second international airport, including mitigation measures for sound.

It says between 7000 and 12,000 residents will experience five or more aircraft noises a day as loud as a washing machine once the airport reaches capacity.

That level of noise is enough to interrupt indoor conversations if windows are open.

Depending on the direction of travel, up to 84,500 people could be exposed to two events as loud as a conversation each night.

But the report estimates that fewer than 100 homes and other premises fall in the zone eligible to receive free insulation to abate noise.

Insulation measures include installing thicker windows, sealing gaps, improving roof insulation and solidifying external doors.

No properties will have to be acquired for being inside a noisier zone adjacent to the airport, although nearby residents can apply for consideration.

Transport Minister Catherine King said the number of affected homes that could receive insulation and any possible acquisitions would be decided after submissions were received.

"This was a very greenfield site, there's obviously existing farms and existing properties there that are going to be impacted," she told ABC radio.

While the number of those eligible appears low, the draft report says as few as five properties would have been eligible if the criteria used for Sydney Airport was applied.

It also reflected lower residential density and planning over many years in anticipation of the airport's construction.

The single-runway facility will be the first airport in NSW to operate with no curfew, allowing flights to take off and land at all hours to cater for up to 10 million passengers per year at the time of its opening in 2026.

Public feedback would be considered when finalising the final flight path designs, but the airport would bring lasting benefits, Ms King said.

"I know this is a very big change right the way across that area, but it is an incredible opportunity ... we're going to see a lot of economic activity out that way," she said.

Federal Liberal MP Melissa McIntosh, whose electorate covers many of the suburbs falling under the airport flight paths, said she hoped western Sydney residents would get access to suitable noise-mitigation measures.

Areas that fall directly under the flight paths include the suburbs of Luddenham, Wallacia, Greendale and Kemps Creek.

Business Western Sydney executive director David Borger said the draft flight paths struck the right balance between limiting the impacts of noise while allowing the airport to deliver economic benefits.

The proposed flight paths, along with estimated aircraft noise impacts, are available to view through an online tool.

With AAP.