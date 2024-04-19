Jury Finally Selected For Donald Trump’s ‘Hush Money’ New York Trial

It’s been a tumultuous week for Donald and the legal system, as both sides struggled to find 12 impartial people.

Trump is facing 34 felony charges relating to an alleged US$130,000 “hush money” payment – made in 2016 - that ultimately went towards stopping porn star Stormy Daniels from talking publicly about a time they had sex. Trump denies everything.

Starting on Monday, the trial that could see the former President do jail time began by whittling a pool of 96 jurors down to just 12.

Some were easy discards, while others who made the jury later pulled out after being partially identified.

But as of last night, it’s done. All 12 are locked and loaded.

Despite a gag order, Trump’s been very vocal, moaning about the courtroom’s main players, and he’s also been moaning about the courtroom’s AC settings.

The trial is expected to last between six and eight weeks.

Journalist Nick Bryant told The Project that finding jury members who didn’t have a view on Donald Trump would be near impossible.

“The first question they get asked is ‘Have you get strong views about Donald Trump?’” Bryant explained, adding “those that indicate they have, boom, they’ve gone straight away.”

Bryant explained that prospective jurors then had to answer a questionnaire which asked them if they had read Trump’s book, or were in any way affiliated with QAnon, which helped sort through individuals with heavy bias.

“Eventually they managed to get down to 12 people, and what they’ve said is ‘you can have a view about Donald trump, but you’ve gotta be fair as well, you gotta be impartial’ and if you can meet that standard, you can stay on the jury.”