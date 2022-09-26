Jupiter Will Light Up The Night Sky In Its Closest Encounter With Earth In 60 Years

NASA is urging everyone to look up at the night sky tonight as Jupiter, the largest planet in our solar system will be the closest it has been to Earth in quite some time.

Experts say that the planet will be more visible than ever because it will be 591 million km away from Earth on September 26, half the distance the planet is from Earth when it is at its furthest.

“The view from Australia will be very good – as it will be from most of the world,” Dr Martin George from the International Planetarium Society told Australian Geographic.

Dr George explains that the gas giant will be at its closest point to Earth around midday AEST but will become more visible in the sky as twilight fades.

“As the evening progresses, the planet will move higher in the sky (because of Earth’s rotation), reaching its highest around midnight, then sinking into the west as dawn approaches,” he said.

“Even a small telescope will clearly show the disc of Jupiter and its four brightest moons… looking like star-like points of light near the planet. However, at any given time, fewer may be visible because of one or more being in front of, or behind, Jupiter. Even a good pair of binoculars, held steadily, will show these satellites.”

Experts have reassured us that if weather conditions prevent you from seeing Jupiter in all its glory, don’t stress.

“The views should be great for a few days before and after September 26,” said Adam Kobelski, a research astrophysicist at NASA’s Marshall Space Flight Centre.

“So, take advantage of good weather on either side of this date to take in the sight.

"Outside of the Moon, it should be one of the (if not the) brightest objects in the night sky.”