Julian Assange Wins Temporary Reprieve From Extradition To The U.S.

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange's extradition to the United States from the United Kingdom has been put on hold after London's High Court said the U.S. must provide assurances he will not face the death penalty.

Two High Court judges said they would grant Assange a new appeal unless U.S. authorities give further assurances within three weeks about what will happen to him.

The ruling means the legal saga, which has dragged on for more than a decade, will continue, and Assange will remain inside London's high-security Belmarsh Prison, where he has spent the last five years.

U.S. prosecutors are seeking to put Assange, 52, on trial on 18 counts, all bar one under the Espionage Act, over WikiLeaks' high-profile release of confidential U.S. military records and diplomatic cables.

In February, Assange's lawyers sought permission to challenge the U.K.'s approval of his extradition, which was part of a more than 13-year legal battle in English courts.

In their ruling on Tuesday, two senior judges said he had a real prospect of successfully appealing against extradition on a number of grounds.

The court said in its written ruling that Assange arguably would not be entitled to rely on the First Amendment right to free speech as a non-US citizen and that, while none of the existing charges carried the death penalty, he could later be charged with a capital offence such as treason, meaning it would be unlawful to extradite him.

If the U.S. assurances were not forthcoming by April 16, then Assange would be granted permission to appeal, the judgment said.

A further hearing has been scheduled for May 20, meaning his extradition - which his campaign team said could have been imminent depending on the ruling - has been put on hold.

With AAP.

