Judge Orders Seizure Of $AU1.29 Billion From Airbnb Following Tax Evasion Probe

An Italian judge has ordered the seizure of 779.5 million euros ($A1.29 billion) from short-term rentals platform Airbnb's European headquarters in Ireland for alleged tax evasion, Milan prosecutors' office says.

The probe concerns Airbnb's alleged failure to withhold 21 per cent of landlords' rental income and pay it to Italian tax authorities, as required by a 2017 law, prosecutors in the northern Italian city said.

Three people who held managerial roles between 2017 and 2021, the period covering the alleged violation, are under investigation and are jointly targeted by the money seizure order, the statement said.

"Airbnb Ireland has been in active discussions with the Italian tax agency since June 2023 to resolve this matter," a spokesperson for Airbnb told Reuters on Monday.

The company was "surprised and disappointed" by the decision and said it acted in full compliance with the law, the spokesperson said.

Airbnb had unsuccessfully challenged the 2017 law cited by prosecutors in a legal battle that ended in December with the EU Court of Justice ruling in the Italian government's favour.

Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni's administration is planning a crackdown on tax cheating on short-term rentals, and wants to raise taxes to 26 per cent from 21 per cent for owners of multiple short-term rental properties.

AAP with The Project.

