Jude Bellingham Scores Incredible Overhead Goal At The Euros

England were seconds away from slumping to one of the biggest upsets in the history of the European Championship when trailing 1-0 to Slovakia deep into stoppage time in the round of 16 on Sunday (Monday AEST).

But Bellingham's spectacular overhead kick in the fifth of six added minutes at Veltins Arena sent the game into extra time, and Harry Kane sealed a 2-1 win that keeps alive England's hopes of a first major trophy since 1966.

England - one of the pre-tournament favourites and runners-up at the last Euros - trailed 45th-ranked Slovakia after Ivan Schranz's goal in the 25th minute.

With the clock running down, Bellingham's time came.

Kyle Walker launched a long throw from the right. Marc Guehi leapt to flick the ball on.

Bellingham was in the box and had to readjust his body to execute a perfect overhead kick, sending the ball into the bottom corner to leave Slovakia goalkeeper Martin Dubravka stuck on his line as he watched it nestle into the back of the net.

Some England fans had already left the stadium. Those inside erupted.

Bellingham's goal was England's first shot on target in the match.

They didn't have to wait long for their second as Kane headed home to score his seventh goal in his past seven knockout games at major tournaments. It was also a record-extending 65th for his country.

England will play Switzerland in the quarter-finals in Duesseldorf on Saturday.