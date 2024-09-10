The Project

Josh Addo-Carr Maintains Innocence After Standing Himself Down From Finals Clash

Canterbury winger Josh Addo-Carr has stood himself down on the eve of the NRL finals after allegedly returning a positive roadside test for cocaine.

The Bulldogs' general manager of football, Phil Gould, announced the star player's decision at a snap press conference on Tuesday morning after meeting with club bosses.

The winger will miss at least Sunday's elimination final against Manly, the Dogs' first finals appearance since 2016.

Addo-Carr has told Canterbury officials he did not consume illicit drugs last week but stood himself down after it was explained to him by Gould that his presence in the team would likely create a media circus.

"We accept Josh's belief of his innocence and we will support him through the process," Gould said.

"Josh has also engaged lawyers in his own personal defence, but that is a matter for him to report on later.

"But as far as the short term is concerned, he won't be considered for selection this week in the best interests of the club."

Addo-Carr was pulled over on Friday night while driving in the Sydney suburb of Wentworth Point and allegedly returned a positive test.

He was then tested a second time, with the sample sent away for further analysis.

Addo-Carr told Bulldogs officials on Saturday morning that the test was inconclusive, but he was clear as he was able to drive after the test.

It was only when the club received phone calls about the matter on Monday they discovered that the Australia Test star had allegedly returned a positive sample.

Gould said he accepted Addo-Carr did not intentionally mislead the club.

But he indicated on Tuesday that it was possible Addo-Carr would be playing this weekend if he had been clearer in the initial details on Saturday morning.

