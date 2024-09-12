The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
Watch 10 LIVEArticles
More
Back

Jon Bon Jovi Helped Talk A Woman Down From A Nashville Bridge

Jon Bon Jovi Helped Talk A Woman Down From A Nashville Bridge

US rocker Jon Bon Jovi and a video production assistant persuaded a woman standing on the ledge of a pedestrian bridge in Nashville to come back over the railing to safety.

Police say the encounter happened on the Seigenthaler Pedestrian Bridge, which spans the Cumberland River.

The Tennessean reported that Bon Jovi was filming a music video on the bridge, which remained open to the public during the shoot.

Video that was posted to YouTube but later removed showed the assistant talking to the woman. The Grammy-winning rock frontman slowly approached, waved to the woman and joined in the conversation.

Eventually the woman turned around to face the two, and they helped her over the railing to safety. Bon Jovi talked to the woman and hugged her.

Representatives for Bon Jovi did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Lifeline 13 11 14

beyondblue 1300 22 4636

With AAP.

Mum requests other parents enforce iPad ban on flight
NEXT STORY

Mum requests other parents enforce iPad ban on flight

    Advertisement

    Related Articles

    Mum requests other parents enforce iPad ban on flight

    Mum requests other parents enforce iPad ban on flight

    One mum caused a stir by forbidding her young son from using his iPad while on vacation and asking a fellow plane passenger to enforce a similar ban on their daughter.
    Yerin Ha Revealed As Lead Love Interest For Bridgerton Season Four

    Yerin Ha Revealed As Lead Love Interest For Bridgerton Season Four

    Korean-Australian actress Yerin Ha has been cast as Sophie Baek, the lead love interest in the upcoming season of Bridgerton.
    Father Of Two Boys Killed In Blue Mountains In ‘Unimaginable Pain’

    Father Of Two Boys Killed In Blue Mountains In ‘Unimaginable Pain’

    The father of two boys allegedly killed by their mother in the NSW Blue Mountains has remembered his sons as “happy, funny, outgoing boys”.
    King Charles Giggles After Being Engulfed In Hug By NZ Women’s Rugby Team

    King Charles Giggles After Being Engulfed In Hug By NZ Women’s Rugby Team

    King Charles has found himself in the middle of a team scrum during a reception with the New Zealand women’s rugby team.
    Judge Signs Off On Joe Jonas And Sophie Turner Divorce

    Judge Signs Off On Joe Jonas And Sophie Turner Divorce

    Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner are officially divorced, after a judge signed off on a confidential agreement between the two.