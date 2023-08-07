Joint Statement On National Fire Ant Eradication Plan From Ministers Murray Watt & Mark Furner

The Commonwealth along with all the States and Territories are 100 percent committed to eradicating red imported fire ants.

In fact, at the Agriculture Ministers’ Meeting last month, Ministers agreed to bring forward all of the remaining future years’ funding in the Red Imported Fire Ant 10-year Eradication Plan to this year, so that we could maintain the momentum in stopping the spread of fire ants in the next 9 months.

This means this year’s funding is now four times larger than was originally planned.

The 10-year, $400 million eradication plan was agreed by all states and territories in 2017.

Ministers confirmed their commitment to eradication, and will now go back through their own individual budget processes to seek ongoing funding for a new response plan beyond July 2024.

Our increased funding for the National Red Fire Ant Eradication Program is already enabling it to operate on a greater scale, including the recent establishment of new containment zones.

Make no mistake, this is a world leading program which has successfully limited the spread of fire ants - and it’s based on expert scientific advice from the very best minds in this field.

We totally reject the premise of the Invasive Species Council’s analysis and note that it includes absolutely no credible plan to strengthen eradication efforts.

BACKGROUND:

Since the start of the ten-year plan, the program’s efforts have kept RIFA’s spread rate in SEQ at approximately 4.9km per year – compared to 48 km per year in the USA and 80km per year in China.

The program has also greatly reduced the density of RIFA nests in the eradication area, limiting local impacts and potential spread.