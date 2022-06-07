John Oliver Wants to Take Melbourne's (Not Currently On Show) Banana Statue Off Our Hands

Melbourne is famous for quite a few things: graffiti in laneways where brides and grooms pose for gritty photos to look cool and grungy, a bridge that has claimed the lives of countless trucks and, of course, being the only city in the world that has coffee.

But, it turns out Melbourne is also famous for one icon that has just drawn international attention. Remember that terrifying peeled banana sculpture that was installed in Fitzroy? Well, if you don't, there was a terrifying 1.8m statue of a peeled banana with a skull carved into it that was installed on Rose Street in the city's inner north called "Fallen Fruit".

It truly was the stuff of nightmares and after being vandalised several times, the local council took it away and put it in storage. Lucky for the statue it was nowhere near the Yarra River, otherwise Melburnians likely would've throw it in there along with dozens of O-Bikes.

But, the statute that terrorised a suburb now has international notoriety, with comedian John Oliver dedicating a segment to it on his HBO show Last Week Tonight. "The aim of the sculpture was that it would remind the community about road safety by forcing people to slow down. Although, I would argue this is less of a reminder to slow down and more an encouragement to speed up in order to get away from this demonic f***ing banana as soon as possible."

He went on to make the City of Yarra a pretty good offer: "I will gladly take that banana off your hand… I am willing to buy that gigantic banana off you for exactly $10 Australian dollars," he said. "Plus, a $10,000 donation to your local food bank. And $5000 to help further fund the Koala Chlamydia Ward."

There's a bit to unpack in that offer. First of all, yes there is a Koala Chlamydia Ward named after John Oliver himself at Australia Zoo that Russell Crowe and the Irwin family set up in 2018.

Secondly, that $10 offer is much lower than the $22,000 that the council paid to sculptor Adam Stone for the piece. But, still, $10 for a banana isn't bad. We previously had to pay that same amount during the great banana shortage in the early 2000s following Cyclone Yasi.

Despite the offer from Oliver, Yarra Mayor Sophie Wade seems to be playing hardball. "We are so excited to hear John Oliver loves our banana sculpture as much as we do, but I am sad to say the City of Yarra is not ready to part with it just yet," she told the Herald Sun. "We recognise its value, and we appreciate John Oliver's offer to buy the banana… Yarra is known as the arts and culture capital of Melbourne for a good reason. I would like to officially extend an invitation to John Oliver to come down under and visit Yarra."

Which is a clever response from the mayor. The first rule of any negotiation is to reject the first offer. Hopefully, this forces Oliver to reconsider his position and come back with an offer of $11. Of course, it's worth noting that the council doesn't exactly have a lot of leverage given the statue is currently not on display, and they're still trying to work out what the hell to do with it anyway.

Stay tuned.

Photograph: Sam Strutt/The Guardian