John Krasinski's Sentimental Family Flick 'IF' Hits Cinemas

The film follows Bea and her mate Cal as they set up a recruitment agency to help kids find their B.F.IFs.

This one has an incredible line up of stars playing the imaginary friends including Steve Carell, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Emily Blunt, Matt Damon and George Clooney. I knew George Clooney wasn’t real!

Fun fact: Ryan Reynolds is my imaginary friend...at least, that’s what I tell my wife when she hears me saying his name in my sleep.

Next up on the hit list. Can you believe there have been nine other Planet of the Apes movies? But don’t go bananas, there’s plenty more post-apocalyptic monkey business to explore!

Set hundreds of years after the last film - young Noa meets human Mae, which leads this curious George to question everything as he brings about his own Apes of Wrath.

This is why they say never work with animals – look what it leads to: gorilla warfare.

To finish up, how about the reunion of a lifetime with the feel-good comedy, Greatest Days.

When Rachael - played by the brilliant Aisling Bea - wins a VIP experience to see her favourite boyband reunite, you know what that means – girl’s trip!

Now feels like a good time to tell you the film is entirely soundtracked by Take That music.

Snap! That’s how I celebrate MY greatest days too!