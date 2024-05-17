The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
Watch 10 LIVEArticles
More
Back

John Krasinski's Sentimental Family Flick 'IF' Hits Cinemas

John Krasinski's Sentimental Family Flick 'IF' Hits Cinemas

John Krasinski's star-studded sentimental family flick 'IF' hits cinemas this weekend, featuring huge Hollywood actors Steve Carrell, Emily Blunt, Matt Damon and Ryan Reynolds.

The film follows Bea and her mate Cal as they set up a recruitment agency to help kids find their B.F.IFs.

This one has an incredible line up of stars playing the imaginary friends including Steve Carell, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Emily Blunt, Matt Damon and George Clooney. I knew George Clooney wasn’t real!

Fun fact: Ryan Reynolds is my imaginary friend...at least, that’s what I tell my wife when she hears me saying his name in my sleep.

Next up on the hit list. Can you believe there have been nine other Planet of the Apes movies? But don’t go bananas, there’s plenty more post-apocalyptic monkey business to explore!

Set hundreds of years after the last film - young Noa meets human Mae, which leads this curious George to question everything as he brings about his own Apes of Wrath.

This is why they say never work with animals – look what it leads to: gorilla warfare.

To finish up, how about the reunion of a lifetime with the feel-good comedy, Greatest Days.

When Rachael - played by the brilliant Aisling Bea - wins a VIP experience to see her favourite boyband reunite, you know what that means – girl’s trip!

Now feels like a good time to tell you the film is entirely soundtracked by Take That music.

Snap! That’s how I celebrate MY greatest days too!

P&O Cruise Ship Rescues Stranded Aussie Students From Vanuatu
NEXT STORY

P&O Cruise Ship Rescues Stranded Aussie Students From Vanuatu

Advertisement

Related Articles

P&O Cruise Ship Rescues Stranded Aussie Students From Vanuatu

P&O Cruise Ship Rescues Stranded Aussie Students From Vanuatu

A group of Aussie students stranded in Vanuatu will head home on board the Pacific Adventurer.
Statement From Football Australia On A-League Men Player Arrests

Statement From Football Australia On A-League Men Player Arrests

Statement From Football Australia On A-League Men Player Arrests
Statement From APL Regarding A-League Corruption Scandal

Statement From APL Regarding A-League Corruption Scandal

Statement From APL Regarding A-League Corruption Scandal
US Judge Declares Burritos & Tacos Are Officially Sandwiches

US Judge Declares Burritos & Tacos Are Officially Sandwiches

​​An Indiana judge has declared that tacos and burritos are officially sandwiches. Why is the Indiana county court ruling on such important decisions? Well, it’s all about zoning.
UK McDonald’s Drop The “Happy” In “Happy Meal” To Raise Awareness For Mental Health Week

UK McDonald’s Drop The “Happy” In “Happy Meal” To Raise Awareness For Mental Health Week

McDonald’s in the UK will be rebranding their Happy Meal to mark Mental Health Awareness Week, removing the smile from the box and “Happy” from the menu item name.