John Cleese To Bring Back Fawlty Towers After A Decades-Long Hiatus

Manuel will be a bit problematic.

John Cleese’s Fawlty Towers is easily one of the most beloved British sitcoms.

The TV comedy is now over forty years old but is somehow still just as funny as ever. Well, now there could be some more adventures of Basil Fawlty on the horizon.

According to The Guardian, John Cleese plans to reboot the series with his daughter Camilla Cleese, and both of them will write and act in the series.

It will be a bit of a fish out of water story, with Basil struggling to make sense of the contemporary world, “…Cleese’s over-the-top, cynical and misanthropic Basil Fawlty navigates the modern world”.

Rob Reiner and Castle Rock Entertainment, known for many successful comedies including Seinfeld, will help bring the towers back to life.

Reiner is excited about the project, “John Cleese is a comedy legend. Just the idea of working with him makes me laugh.”

Hopefully, they can pull it off. It would be great to see more funny walks and a man with a moustache hitting another man with a moustache.

But Cleese is 83 now, so it might not be the most physical comedy ever.

Plus, with John’s most recent complaints about ‘cancel culture’, I feel this newer Basil might be more worried about ‘PC gone mad’ than ‘Not mentioning the war’.

