John Cena To Retire From WWE In 2025

The wrestler-turned-actor announced at the Money in the Bank event in Toronto, Canada, at the weekend that he would step down from the WWE company.

"Tonight, I announce my retirement from the WWE," Cena, 47, told the crowd.

"I've been doing this a while.

"I've been in WWE for over two decades, and in that time, I've seen incredible waves of prosperity like we got right now.

"WWE is the hottest ticket in town, no doubt.

"And I've also seen tremendous hardship, and that's when nobody knows your name, nobody wants to be your friend, and only the most dedicated, hardcore fans stand by your side.

"So in all those years one of the most important, one of the most impressive things that I learned was whether the WWE was hot or cold, Canadians always show up.

Cena said he would undertake a final tour with the WWE in 2025, taking in Royal Rumble, Elimination Chamber and WrestleMania.

The star signed with WWE in 2001 and is a 16-time world champion.

Cena has performed part-time since 2018.

