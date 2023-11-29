Joffrey Baratheon From Game Of Thrones Named Most Hated TV Character Of All Time

Even though we know telly isn’t real, it’s hard for some of us to forgive some on-screen characters for the wrongs they’ve committed.

Sure, some people may see these grudges we bear for make-believe people as having a poor sense of reality, but others may see it as being truly invested.

Either way, the grudges exist, and an online survey completed by 30,000 people on Ranker has provided us with a Top Ten Most Hated Television Characters of All Time.

Coming in at tenth place is Ed Peletier from ‘The Walking Dead’. The show is about zombies, so it shouldn’t surprise anyone that the people watching this have a loose grip on what is real and fake.

He was only in the series for a tiny amount of time, but his cruelty towards women has been chalked up as unforgivable.

And, in ninth place is Cailliou from ‘Caillou’. This took a lot of people by surprise because it’s a kids’ cartoon, but it goes to show just how long some people can hold onto a grudge.

The four-year-old character is both bald and bratty, and these two features are hard to like on anyone, regardless of age or dimension.

In eighth place is Cersei Lannister from ‘Game of Thrones’. This villainous woman rules seven kingdoms with an iron fist, and the ‘GoT’ audience cannot appreciate her methods.

It was even harder for women back then to hold onto any power, but forgiveness from her audience she will not get!

This brings us to the seventh place, which is awarded to Livia Soprano from ‘The Sopranos’. Livia, the mother of Tony Soprano himself, is old and dowdy, but boy oh boy does she know how to get people murdered. We shall not forget, Livia!

And, in sixth place we have Todd Alquist from ‘Breaking Bad’. Played by typecast bad-guy Jesse Plemons, Todd showed no issues with killing innocent people, and the audience wasn’t down with that.

In fifth place, we have another character from ‘The Walking Dead’, the Governor. Again, the show is about zombies, so naturally, reality is skewed for this audience.

This character boasts a kill-count of 69, which is not only high, but pretty flirty.

Coming in at fourth place is Rachel Berry from ‘Glee’, who is the show’s irritating lead, who will do anything to stay on top of the Glee club pecking order.

The survey obviously had many people triggered by a girl like this, so she simply cannot be forgiven.

In third place we have Shou Tucker from ‘Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood’. This is a Japanese anime show, so again, the blurred reality theory rings true here.

He sacrifices his family for power, which is universally a dog act.

And, this brings us to the second most hated TV character: Ramsay Bolton in ‘Game of Thrones’.

This show is full of pretty hateable characters, but Ramsay earned his place at the pointy end due to killing innocent people and feeding them to his dogs, which was, according to the audience, pretty rude.

Finally, in first place for the most hated TV character of all time, goes to Joffrey Baratheon from ‘Game of Thrones’.

This proves that ‘GoT’ has an abundance of despised characters as well as the audience being particularly passionate about taking the show personally.

Joffrey was the King, and he used his position of power to perform unthinkable acts on vulnerable people. Shame on you, Joffrey, you will never be forgiven for this.

So, there you have it, the top ten most hated television characters. Let’s just hope those who voted can differentiate between the actor and the character, otherwise their chance of landing a role in a rom-com is zilch.