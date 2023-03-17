Joe Exotic Announces He Is Running For President In 2024

Tiger King, Joe Exotic, has announced that he will be running for President during the next election, and he’s not joking, apparently.

The Netflix documentary star is currently in federal prison for animal abuse and attempted murder, but he believes that this is only the case because of the “corruption” in the US Justice System.

“Yes, I know I am in Federal Prison, and you might think this is a joke, but it’s not. It is my Constitutional right to do this even from here.”

The only three requirements to run for the presidency in the United States are to be a natural-born citizen, be over the age of 35 and have lived in the USA for 14 years, according to Section 1, Clause 5 of Article II.

He posted his ‘message’ on his website joeexotic2024.com.

“I have been put here only because of the corruption in the Department of Justice, three felons that were told how to lie under oath to further this agenda.”

“That is why I am doing this, to finally give you a voice and your freedom back without fear of living in a country that thinks they own you and can tell you how to live your life.”

This isn’t the first time the Tiger King has run a political campaign. In 2016, he ran for President. And then, in 2017, he ran for Governor of Oklahoma. He was unsuccessful on both attempts.

Image: Instagram @joe_exotic