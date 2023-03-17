The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Joe Exotic Announces He Is Running For President In 2024

Joe Exotic Announces He Is Running For President In 2024

The Tiger King is running for President from federal prison. Yes, you read that correctly.

Tiger King, Joe Exotic, has announced that he will be running for President during the next election, and he’s not joking, apparently.

The Netflix documentary star is currently in federal prison for animal abuse and attempted murder, but he believes that this is only the case because of the “corruption” in the US Justice System.

“Yes, I know I am in Federal Prison, and you might think this is a joke, but it’s not. It is my Constitutional right to do this even from here.”

The only three requirements to run for the presidency in the United States are to be a natural-born citizen, be over the age of 35 and have lived in the USA for 14 years, according to Section 1, Clause 5 of Article II.

He posted his ‘message’ on his website joeexotic2024.com.

“I have been put here only because of the corruption in the Department of Justice, three felons that were told how to lie under oath to further this agenda.”

“That is why I am doing this, to finally give you a voice and your freedom back without fear of living in a country that thinks they own you and can tell you how to live your life.”

This isn’t the first time the Tiger King has run a political campaign. In 2016, he ran for President. And then, in 2017, he ran for Governor of Oklahoma. He was unsuccessful on both attempts.

Image: Instagram @joe_exotic

Ryan Reynolds Makes $2 Billion Overnight By Selling His Mobile Phone Company
NEXT STORY

Ryan Reynolds Makes $2 Billion Overnight By Selling His Mobile Phone Company

Advertisement

Related Articles

Ryan Reynolds Makes $2 Billion Overnight By Selling His Mobile Phone Company

Ryan Reynolds Makes $2 Billion Overnight By Selling His Mobile Phone Company

And that's another reason I wish I was Ryan Reynolds.
Lord Howe Island Forced To Shut Its Doors To Tourists Over Fungal Outbreak

Lord Howe Island Forced To Shut Its Doors To Tourists Over Fungal Outbreak

The popular holiday destination Lord Howe Island has been forced to close in a race to save its ecosystem after discovering an airborne fungus.
Sydney Resident Blake Johnstone Breaks World Record For Longest Ever Surf Session In Epic Fundraiser

Sydney Resident Blake Johnstone Breaks World Record For Longest Ever Surf Session In Epic Fundraiser

Just after 7am, Sydney man Blake Johnston broke the record for the longest surf session ever held.
TikToker Horrifies Followers By Putting Toilet Seat In The Dishwasher

TikToker Horrifies Followers By Putting Toilet Seat In The Dishwasher

TikTok influencer Alison Koroly has left her followers disgusted after putting her toilet seat in the dishwasher with her plates, mugs and glasses.
Drivers Now Face Heavy New Fines For Parking In Electric Vehicle-Only Charging Spots

Drivers Now Face Heavy New Fines For Parking In Electric Vehicle-Only Charging Spots

This is why I leave my car at home.