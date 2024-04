The 81-year-old U.S. President was giving his speech when he read out the speech instruction notes as well.

"Imagine what we could do next. Four more years. Pause," he said, apparently including the note to pause for dramatic effect.

The crowd then began chanting 'four more years' as an awkward silence began to descend.

It's not the first time Biden has read out the autocue instructions, in October he was in the middle of a speech when he read out "make it clear" in the middle of his point.