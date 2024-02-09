Joe Biden Refutes Claims His Memory Is Poor

A special prosecutor has decided not to charge him, reportedly suggesting he's too mentally impaired to face trial.

Speaking to the media, President Biden said, "The bottom line is this matter is now closed."

"I'm gonna continue what I've always focused on my job of being President of the United States of America."

President Biden didn't help himself during a hastily arranged media conference, mistakenly referring to Egypt's leader as "the President of Mexico", while discussing the Middle East.

Earlier, he'd declared to reporters that his memory was fine.

"I'm well-meaning, and I'm an elderly man, and I know what the hell I'm doing," President Biden said.

"I've been president, and I put this country back on its feet."