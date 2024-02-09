The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Joe Biden Refutes Claims His Memory Is Poor

Joe Biden Refutes Claims His Memory Is Poor

Joe Biden has defended his ability to be President after a report on his mishandling of classified documents described him as "a well-meaning elderly man with a poor memory."

A special prosecutor has decided not to charge him, reportedly suggesting he's too mentally impaired to face trial.

Speaking to the media, President Biden said, "The bottom line is this matter is now closed." 

"I'm gonna continue what I've always focused on my job of being President of the United States of America."

President Biden didn't help himself during a hastily arranged media conference, mistakenly referring to Egypt's leader as "the President of Mexico", while discussing the Middle East.

Earlier, he'd declared to reporters that his memory was fine.

"I'm well-meaning, and I'm an elderly man, and I know what the hell I'm doing," President Biden said. 

"I've been president, and I put this country back on its feet."

If You've Got A Spare $90,000, You Can Snap Up A Club Premium Ticket To The Super Bowl
NEXT STORY

If You've Got A Spare $90,000, You Can Snap Up A Club Premium Ticket To The Super Bowl

Advertisement

Related Articles

If You've Got A Spare $90,000, You Can Snap Up A Club Premium Ticket To The Super Bowl

If You've Got A Spare $90,000, You Can Snap Up A Club Premium Ticket To The Super Bowl

In anticipation of their sixth Super Bowl appearance, 2023 champions, The Kansas City Chiefs, are gearing up for a showdown against the San Francisco 49ers on February 11.
Car Yard Offering To 'Scrap Your Ex' This Valentine's Day

Car Yard Offering To 'Scrap Your Ex' This Valentine's Day

Scrap Car Comparison scraps thousands of cars every year, but this year they've announced their "Scrap Your Ex" campaign, allowing jilted lovers to send their exes to the dump once and for all.
Want To Climb Mount Everest? You'll Now Have To Bring Your Poo Back With You To Base Camp

Want To Climb Mount Everest? You'll Now Have To Bring Your Poo Back With You To Base Camp

Climbers attempting to scale the world's tallest peak, Mount Everest, will have to purchase poop bags and bring their waste back down with them for proper disposal, according to a new regulation.
Bunnings Customers Left Fuming After Hammerbarn Merchandise Sold Online With A Hefty Markup

Bunnings Customers Left Fuming After Hammerbarn Merchandise Sold Online With A Hefty Markup

Only weeks ago, Bunnings sent Australians into a frenzy when they announced their collaboration with Bluey, but now customers have been left frustrated after spotting merchandise being sold online for extortionate prices.
Identical Twin Sisters Give Birth 22 Minutes Apart

Identical Twin Sisters Give Birth 22 Minutes Apart

Sunshine Coast identical twins Nicole and Renee Baillie have given birth in the same maternity ward, just 22 minutes apart.