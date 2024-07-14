Joe Biden 'Praying' For Donald Trump After Shooting At Rally

Video footage showed Trump appeared to have been hit, with blood around his ear and on his face.

A local prosecutor said the suspected gunman and at least one of the supporters in the crowd are dead.

A spokesman for the republican presidential candidate said Trump was 'fine'.

"President Trump thanks law enforcement and first responders for their quick action during this heinous act," spokesman Steven Cheung said in a statement.

"He is fine and is being checked out at a local medical facility. More details will follow."

The Secret Service said in a statement that "the former President is safe."

President Joe Biden has been briefed, and condemned the shooting, saying there was no place for this kind of violence in America, and he was grateful Trump was doing well.

"I have been briefed on the shooting at Donald Trump’s rally in Pennsylvania," Biden said.

"I’m grateful to hear that he’s safe and doing well. I’m praying for him and his family and for all those who were at the rally, as we await further information.

"Jill and I are grateful to the Secret Service for getting him to safety. There’s no place for this kind of violence in America. We must unite as one nation to condemn it."

