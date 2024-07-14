The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
Watch 10 LIVEArticles
More
Back

Joe Biden 'Praying' For Donald Trump After Shooting At Rally

Joe Biden 'Praying' For Donald Trump After Shooting At Rally

The shooting at Donald Trump's campaign rally in Pennsylvania is being investigated as an attempted assassination of the former president, law enforcement officials say.

Video footage showed Trump appeared to have been hit, with blood around his ear and on his face.

A local prosecutor said the suspected gunman and at least one of the supporters in the crowd are dead.

A spokesman for the republican presidential candidate said Trump was 'fine'.

"President Trump thanks law enforcement and first responders for their quick action during this heinous act," spokesman Steven Cheung said in a statement.

"He is fine and is being checked out at a local medical facility. More details will follow."

The Secret Service said in a statement that "the former President is safe."

President Joe Biden has been briefed, and condemned the shooting, saying there was no place for this kind of violence in America, and he was grateful Trump was doing well.

"I have been briefed on the shooting at Donald Trump’s rally in Pennsylvania," Biden said.

"I’m grateful to hear that he’s safe and doing well. I’m praying for him and his family and for all those who were at the rally, as we await further information.

"Jill and I are grateful to the Secret Service for getting him to safety. There’s no place for this kind of violence in America. We must unite as one nation to condemn it."

With AAP.

Rise In Death Planning Parties To Reduce Funeral Stress
NEXT STORY

Rise In Death Planning Parties To Reduce Funeral Stress

    Advertisement

    Related Articles

    Rise In Death Planning Parties To Reduce Funeral Stress

    Rise In Death Planning Parties To Reduce Funeral Stress

    Death planning parties could be a great way to take the difficulty out of planning funerals, even if it’s maybe not the best way to best a Friday night.
    43% Of People Lock Themselves In The Bathroom For Some Peace And Quiet

    43% Of People Lock Themselves In The Bathroom For Some Peace And Quiet

    Although the bathroom serves its primary functions of washing, bathing, and other necessities, this space is increasingly being seen as a sanctuary for many people during life's stressful moments.
    Experts Believe Smashing Wedding Cake In Your Partner’s Face Is A Red Flag

    Experts Believe Smashing Wedding Cake In Your Partner’s Face Is A Red Flag

    Smashing cake in your partner’s face during your wedding has been dubbed a red flag after a trend emerged with couples splitting following the act.
    Queensland Family Horrified To Discover Car Filled With Mould After Holiday

    Queensland Family Horrified To Discover Car Filled With Mould After Holiday

    A Queensland family were left horrified after they returned home from a holiday to discover their car riddled with mould.
    Donald Trump Says Bullet 'Pierced' His Ear In Rally Shooting

    Donald Trump Says Bullet 'Pierced' His Ear In Rally Shooting

    Donald Trump says a bullet hit his ear in the suspected assassination attempt against him at a campaign rally in Pennsylvania.