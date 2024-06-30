Joe Biden In Damage Control After Disastrous Debate

Calls for Biden to step down are now dominating the press.

Trump and his supporters are taking a victory lap.

Prominent Democrats are less willing to join the chorus.

In public, Democrats have repeated their support for the President, but in private it is reportedly a different story.

So is it too late to replace Biden? He doesn’t officially become the party’s nominee until the convention, which is five weeks away. But with the party unlikely to remove him, the ball is in his court.

Biden has spent the weekend attending events and rallies, trying to show the vigour and energy that was lacking in the debate.

But will this be enough to convince his increasingly anxious supporters?

Political journalist Steve Clemons told The Project that the only way for Joe Biden to step aside is if he chooses to.

“The only way this happens is if those closest to him, his closest advisors, closest friends, most people, most Americans have never heard of, his best, best friend who took over a Senate seat when Joe

Biden became vice-president, his -- wife, another trusted advisor, they will tell him there's no road forward,” he said.

Clemons said “the earthquake is still shaking and it's not as intense as it was the night we spoke after the debate”.

“But you have to realise right now there's a big realisation in the kind of main leadership of the Democratic Party.”