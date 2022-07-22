The Project

Joe Biden Has Tested Positive For COVID-19 For The First Time

President of the United States, Joe Biden, has tested positive to COVID-19. He is reportedly experiencing “mild symptoms”.

President Joe Biden has tested positive for COVID-19 for the first time. 

The White House confirmed the president is only experiencing “mild symptoms” and is fully vaccinated.

They state he will continue to carry out his duties via phone and video conferences, isolating whilst positive. 

White House press secretary, Karine Jean-Pierre, states the 79-year-old is experiencing "mild symptoms" and had begun taking Paxlovid, an antiviral drug designed to reduce the severity of the disease.

President Biden addressed the country via Twitter confirming his vaccination status.

https://twitter.com/POTUS/status/1550179049598861314 

Two-In-Five Australians Have A Mental Health Disorder, According To New Study

