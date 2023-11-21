Joe Biden Confuses Taylor Swift With Britney Spears During Annual Turkey Pardon

"Now, just to get here, Liberty and Bell had to beat some tough odds and competition. They had to work hard, to show patience, and be willing to travel over 1,000 miles," President Biden said.

"You could say it's harder than getting a ticket to the Renaissance tour," he continued, in reference to Beyonce's 2023 world tour.

"Or, or Britney's tour," he added. "She's down in — it's kind of warm in Brazil right now."

Joe was, in fact, referencing Swift's Eras tour, which is currently in the midst of a run at Estádio Olímpico Nilton Santos in Rio de Janeiro, and has been experiencing record-breaking temperatures of over one hundred degrees. Fahrenheit, hopefully.

Look, Joe has a lot going on, and it's not like Britney hasn't been in the news a lot this year. Plus, she's blonde and sings, so it's a mistake anyone could make.

The pardoning also coincided with the president's 81st birthday, with Biden making light of his age saying; "As much of you know, it's difficult turning 60."