Joe Biden Confuses Taylor Swift And Britney Spears During Confusing Pardoning Of The Turkeys

The U.S. President celebrated in the traditional way by pardoning a couple of Thanksgiving turkeys.

But the leader of the Free World got a little bit confused.

“Now, just to get here, Liberty and Bell had to beat some tough odds, a competition,” he said.

“They had to work hard to show patience and be willing to travel over a thousand miles,” he said.

“You could say even this is harder than getting a ticket to the Renaissance tour, or, for Britney’s tour she’s down in – it’s kind of warm in Brazil right now.”

That’s a lot to unpack.