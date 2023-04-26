Joe Biden Confirms He’ll Be Running Again In The 2024 Presidential Election

“Personal freedom is fundamental to who we are as Americans!” he said.

“That’s why I’m running for re-election.”

He’s framing it as a battle for the “soul of America” against “MAGA extremist” Republicans.

Biden’s hoping his record on health care, low unemployment levels and infrastructure investment will help him win again.

But there is one thing standing in his way.

Biden is 80 years old. If he were to win in 2024, he would be 82 at his inauguration and 86 at the end of his second term.

The White House is backing him all the way, with the White House Secretary saying it was the same argument in 2020 and “look at what the President has done in the past two years, he’s been able to deliver and get things done”.

But an NBC Newspoll revealed 70 per cent of Americans, and just over half of Democrats, believe Biden shouldn’t run again, with his age a major factor.

So will America vote their first octogenarian into the oval office?!