Jock Zonfrillo's Wife, Lauren Fried, Posts Emotional Update Ahead Of MasterChef Finale

Lauren Fried, the widow of chef Jock Zonfrillo, posted an emotional update on social media ahead of the MasterChef finale last night.

Ms Fried revealed that although she had struggled to watch this year, she would be watching the season finale.

"As a family, we're going to try to watch it," Ms Fried said in a post on Instagram.

"We felt that tonight was an important one to watch. Like most families, there are moments across the year that are special, and we used to really enjoy watching the finale together."

Ms Fried went on to say that the family intended to honour Jock's memory by watching the finale together.

"It was something Jock was really proud of. It was a job he really loved doing," she said.

Ms Fried shared that although this is the final episode featuring Jock, there will be more memories to share in the future.

"Yes, it is sad, but this is something he loved doing, and this is not the end of the line for Jock at all," she said.

Ms Fried went on to thank her followers for the outpouring of support she'd received ahead of the series finale.

"I have loved the messages I've received today," she said.

"Of course, it's made me sad, but from that has come a lot of happiness and pride for Jock".

Jock Zonfrillo passed away ahead of MasterChef's fifteenth season.

