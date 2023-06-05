Jock Zonfrillo's Wife Lauren Fried Opens Up And Thanks Public For Their Support

The beloved chef was found dead in a Melbourne hotel room last month.

His wife Lauren has now taken to Instagram to talk about how the last month had affected her and went on to say she will take over his personal accounts.

“It’s been a month now since we lost Jock, and I put a line in the sand thinking that at the one-month mark, I would turn some sort of a corner. Obviously, that hasn’t happened,” Lauren said.

“There’s no time that I could allocate to say thank you to everyone. I just am overwhelmed by the messages that came in from people all over the world who knew him or didn’t know him.

“I wish he knew how loved he was and he knew the impact that he had on so many people.”

She went on to ask his fans if they would like her to continue posting on Jock’s account or close it down.

“Jock and I worked really hard on his social media, and so I have to try to make a decision whether we keep it going or not,” she said.

“He had lots of projects he was working on - a lot that he had finished. I just don’t know what’s appropriate or what you guys want to see on here.

“So, you know, he’s got a lot of behind-the-scenes interviews and photos from MasterChef, he’s got books, a fashion range, he’s got spirits ageing in a distillery in Tassie.

“He’s got a TV show he filmed in Italy last year with the family. And so, I kind of am pondering what is appropriate or not.

“If I don’t really know what’s right, I’ll put a poll up on here, and you guys can tell me yes or no. And somehow, we’ll work out if there’s a path forward here or if we don’t do anything at all.'