JobSeeker Reportedly To Be Increased For All Ages In Upcoming Federal Budget

The federal government will reportedly increase JobSeeker payments by about $40 a week for all ages in the upcoming budget.

Paying about $690 a fortnight, JobSeeker has been found 'seriously inadequate', with a review suggesting it should be almost $200 more.

Last week, it was reported only people on JobSeeker over the age of 55 would receive an increase to their payments.

Sky News reported on Sunday there will now be an increase to payments “across the board” according to Sky News Political Editor Andrew Clennell.

“I am told the JobSeeker increase could be up to $40 a fortnight,” Clennell said.

“To deliver a surplus and not deliver such assistance when JobSeeker is just $49 a day would have really angered the Labor base.”

Many households and small businesses are also on track for hundreds of dollars in energy bill support through deals brokered between federal and state governments.

More than 5.5 million households and around one million small businesses are in line for energy bill relief in the federal budget.

The Labor government committed to power bill relief as part of its intervention in the energy market last year.

"People will be getting several hundred dollars if they're on pensions and payments or a small business," Treasurer Jim Chalmers told ABC News on Sunday.

"But as I said, (the rebate amount is) depending on where you live, depending on what the price pressures are, depending on how much the states and territories are prepared to kick in, because this is a co-investment with them."

The government has struck separate deals with each of the states and territories as part of the cost-of-living support package targeted at soaring energy prices.

With AAP.

