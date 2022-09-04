The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Job Summit Income Reforms Apply To Disability Pension

Job Summit Income Reforms Apply To Disability Pension

Australians living with a disability will be able to earn extra income without losing their pension benefits, the skills and training minister has confirmed.

Following the jobs and skills summit last week, the federal government announced changes to mobilise the so-called grey army in a bid to address labour shortages.

Under the changes, people on the aged and veterans pension will receive a one-off income credit to earn an extra $4000 in this financial year without losing their benefits.

People on the disability support pension (DSP) will also be eligible under the reforms, Skills and Training Minister Brendan O'Connor said.

The $4,000 income increase without a pension being affected would apply to the DSP, he said.

"We have an opportunity here to make sure that people can access the labour market who have been locked out for years (and) that includes people with a disability," he told ABC Insiders on Sunday.

Australian of the Year Dylan Alcott told last week's summit people living with a disability were ready for employment opportunities.

"There's no reason why people on the Disability Support Pension couldn't get out and have a crack and do a little bit of work to try and help our economy grow," he said on Friday.

"People with a disability deserve that same choice, to get out there and be the people that we want to be."

AAP with The Project.

Barack Obama Wins Emmy For National Parks Series
NEXT STORY

Barack Obama Wins Emmy For National Parks Series

    Advertisement

    Related Articles

    Barack Obama Wins Emmy For National Parks Series

    Barack Obama Wins Emmy For National Parks Series

    Barack Obama is halfway to an EGOT.
    14-Year-Old Tasmanian Boy Cracks Government Agency’s Code in an Hour

    14-Year-Old Tasmanian Boy Cracks Government Agency’s Code in an Hour

    Earlier this week, the Australian Signals Directorate issued 50,000 limited edition 50 cent coins to mark its 75th birthday (bet they’re kicking themselves for not doing a 75 cent coin instead).
    Sarah Michelle Gellar Asks Howard Stern To Pay The $1 Million He Bet On The Failure Of Her Marriage

    Sarah Michelle Gellar Asks Howard Stern To Pay The $1 Million He Bet On The Failure Of Her Marriage

    Ever made a bet, and regretted it?
    ‘Brown Noise’ Is The New White Noise Helping People Get To Sleep

    ‘Brown Noise’ Is The New White Noise Helping People Get To Sleep

    For years, many have sworn by white noise to help lull them off to sleep.
    Qantas Passengers Face Delays With Baggage Handlers Strike

    Qantas Passengers Face Delays With Baggage Handlers Strike

    International travellers using Qantas face potential delays as baggage handlers threaten to walk off the job.